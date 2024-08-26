Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $475,073,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,282. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

