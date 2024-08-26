Insider Buying: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Acquires 9,560 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Ruben bought 9,560 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,038.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

