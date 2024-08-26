Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $351,410.40 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BXP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.29. 900,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,682. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,810,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

