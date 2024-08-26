Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 683,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

