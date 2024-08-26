Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.75

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 82675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $9,155,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

