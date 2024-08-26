Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.40

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.40 and last traded at $160.40, with a volume of 644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

