Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 134,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.