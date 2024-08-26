Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 134,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
