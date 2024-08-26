Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 134,540 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

