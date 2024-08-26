Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,272 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,175. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

