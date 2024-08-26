Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.83

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.