Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Axon Enterprise (AXON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) recently:

8/8/2024 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $330.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $381.00 to $387.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Axon Enterprise had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $370.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AXON stock traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.35. The company had a trading volume of 227,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,659. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

