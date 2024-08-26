IOST (IOST) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $115.63 million and $6.87 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

