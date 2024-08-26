iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.38

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 50609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.