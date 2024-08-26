iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.38

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 50609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

