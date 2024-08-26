iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.52

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 5584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 310.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

