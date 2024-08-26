iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,742,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,834 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

