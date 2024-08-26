iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 4,109,309 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.