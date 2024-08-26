iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.33 and a 200 day moving average of $529.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.