iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.67

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

