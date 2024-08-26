iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.67

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
