iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 142,697 shares.The stock last traded at $25.55 and had previously closed at $25.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 529,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 68,783 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.