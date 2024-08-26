iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.85

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.85 and last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 1631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.