iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.