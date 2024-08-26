iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Position Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 268,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.