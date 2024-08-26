iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lessened by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,571,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS EFV traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $56.65. 842,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

