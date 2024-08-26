iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,406 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

