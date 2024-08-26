iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.0% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 674,656 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.