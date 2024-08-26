iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.11. 717,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.