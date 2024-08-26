iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 13.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

