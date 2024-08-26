iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.71. 251,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,410. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

