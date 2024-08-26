iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. The stock had a trading volume of 240,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,173. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

