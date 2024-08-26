iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.78

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 19784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

