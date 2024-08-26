iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.61

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.61 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 446880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

