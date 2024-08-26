JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.83

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $25.50. JD.com shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 7,555,379 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $1,649,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

