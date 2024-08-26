Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00107037 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

