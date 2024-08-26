John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.25

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 5157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

