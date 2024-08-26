John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

JHML stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. 33,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The company has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.