JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.08

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 17891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 347,647 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 202,193 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.