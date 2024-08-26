JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.08

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 17891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,055 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 347,647 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 202,193 shares during the period.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
