Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $70.25 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00245195 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.89540229 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $102,311,889.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

