Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.14 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and approximately $55.54 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,540,696,257 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,537,524,431.920624. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17078903 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $59,683,870.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

