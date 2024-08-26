Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.14 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $385.07 million and $15.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00041810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,765 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.