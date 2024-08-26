Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.24

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 670412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

