Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ KINS opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -936,000.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

