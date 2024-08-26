L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,915. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.