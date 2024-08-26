Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) President Kristin Pruitt Sells 12,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at $687,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

