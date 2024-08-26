Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $396.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

