LimeWire (LMWR) Price Tops $0.22

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $64.89 million and $6.01 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.21838306 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,923,247.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

