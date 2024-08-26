Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.
In related news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
