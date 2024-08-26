Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $25.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,904,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,881,903.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00384384 USD and is down -14.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
