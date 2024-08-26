Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $555.01. 864,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.16 and a 200-day moving average of $468.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

