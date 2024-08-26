LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

