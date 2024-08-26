LRI Investments LLC Has $242,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $51.41 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,986. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

