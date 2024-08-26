LRI Investments LLC Purchases 936 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,264.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.79. 3,421,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

